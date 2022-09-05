82°
Latest Weather Blog
Wolf secured after briefly escaping habitat in Cleveland zoo
CLEVELAND, Ohio - An Ohio zoo was briefly shut down after one of its resident wolves escaped its habitat and wandered the grounds.
Trending News
No guests or employees were harmed, a zoo representative confirmed to WEWS in Cleveland. The zoo was reported safe for guests and resumed normal operations.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU police investigating alleged rape at on-campus apartment over the weekend
-
Southeastern drops their season opener to UL Lafayette 24 to 7
-
Final: Southern Jaguars beat Florida Memorial Lions 86-0
-
Southern fans get hype over the first game, predicting a great football...
-
With college football back in full swing, restaurants are ready for the...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern drops their season opener to UL Lafayette 24 to 7
-
Final: Southern Jaguars beat Florida Memorial Lions 86-0
-
Nearly 20 years after sharing championship parade, LSU and Southern football teams...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$ College Football: Week 1
-
Former Catholic running back George Hart grinding his way up the depth...