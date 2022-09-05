82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Wolf secured after briefly escaping habitat in Cleveland zoo

10 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, September 05 2022 Sep 5, 2022 September 05, 2022 11:43 AM September 05, 2022 in News
Source: WEWS
By: Sarah Lawrence
Photo via Cleveland Metroparks Zoo (Unconfirmed if the wolf pictured is the escapee)

CLEVELAND, Ohio - An Ohio zoo was briefly shut down after one of its resident wolves escaped its habitat and wandered the grounds.

Trending News

No guests or employees were harmed, a zoo representative confirmed to WEWS in Cleveland. The zoo was reported safe for guests and resumed normal operations.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days