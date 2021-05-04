Latest Weather Blog
Witness: Ex-NFL star shot at men after spilled drink in club
Trending News
BOSTON - A witness against former NFL star Aaron Hernandez has told the jury at his double-murder trial that Hernandez opened fire on a car because he believed two men inside had taunted him at a Boston nightclub.
Former Hernandez friend Alexander Bradley testified Monday about the shootings July 16, 2012. Bradley said Hernandez ordered him to pull up next to the victims' car at a stop light, then repeatedly fired a revolver into the car. Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu were killed.
Relatives of the men wept as Bradley testified.
Bradley said Hernandez used a racial epithet and said, "What's up now?" before firing.
The former New England Patriots tight end is accused of killing the men after one of them accidentally bumped into Hernandez and spilled his drink at the club.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston homeowners frustrated, still looking for answers following warning letters
-
EBR double murder suspect shot dead, baby hospitalized after chase in Mississippi
-
New summer camp mixes sports and learning
-
Port Allen Police Chief Cory Hicks addresses death of 15-year-old
-
Louisiana unemployment benefits mistakenly sent to inmates
Sports Video
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76
-
Southern Wins Third Straight Bayou Classic