Winter blast moves in, patchy ice possible to end the week

A cold front is moving through the area, bringing an extended stretch of wintry weather. In addition to several nights of well below freezing temperatures, isolated precipitation could cause patches of ice to glaze some surfaces Thursday night into Friday morning.

Thursday AM: new data coming in to the STORM STATION is trending earlier and drier with regard to the chance for frozen precipitation. It is not the time to let your guard down, but most of the activity is expected to be limited to the nighttime hours Thursday into Friday. The best chance for freezing rain and sleet will be along and south of I-10. Many areas may receive nothing but those that do will still have dangerous driving conditions.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the entire WBRZ Weather Forecast Area, except St. Mary Parish from 6pm Thursday to 12pm Friday. Freezing rain could cause a light glaze of ice causing slippery roadways--especially on elevated surfaces like bridges. This could cause hazardous conditions for the Friday morning commute.

Through Thursday Afternoon: Passing showers will end by late morning, as clouds linger and temperatures continue to drop. Breezy conditions will make it feel about 10 degrees colder than the actual air temperature.

Winter Weather Possibility: A fast-moving disturbance will move into the region Thursday night into Friday morning, returning precipitation to the area. With below freezing temperatures expected, there will be a period of time from 10pm Thursday to – 8am Friday for some sleet and freezing rain to cause a thin glaze of ice. Precipitation will be light and scattered so not all areas will experience icing; the best chances will be along and south of I-10. Within the WBRZ Weather Forecast Area, there is a 20-30 percent chance of "nuisance" ice, greater than 0.01 inch leading to slick road conditions. Continue to check with the Storm Station for updates.

Up Next: Precipitation will end by mid-morning Friday but skies will not fully clear, so even though temperatures will climb above freezing and into the upper 30s, any isolated icy patches may be slow to melt. More substantial clearing and continued northerly winds will send temperatures plummeting into the mid 20s Saturday morning for what is likely to be the first hard freeze of the season for areas as far south as I-10. In addition to that, wind chills will be in the upper teens and low 20s. The rest of the weekend will be quiet, but stay cold.

