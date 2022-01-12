61°
Winn-Dixie closing location near LSU in February

2 hours 29 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, January 12 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - Winn-Dixie's supermarket located just outside LSU's campus will shut down in a few weeks.

Employees told WBRZ the store located at the intersection of Burbank Drive and Lee Drive will close Feb. 6. Some workers are expected to transfer to one of the other five Winn-Dixie locations in the Baton Rouge area. 

No details on the reason for the closure were immediately available. 

In a statement, Joey Medina, regional vice president of Winn-Dixie Louisiana, said:

"We have made the difficult decision to close the Winn-Dixie store located at 5555 Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge. While we understand that closing this store will impact the local community, we want to assure you that this decision was not made lightly. All store associates who wished to continue employment with Winn-Dixie have been offered positions at nearby locations. The Burbank Drive Winn-Dixie store will be working hard to continue delivering the great service and value our customers have come to expect until the time of closure in early February."

