'Wine and champagne:' Baton Rouge shoppers stocking up ahead of storm

BATON ROUGE - With Tropical Storm Barry approaching, many residents are rushing to grocery stores to stock up on essentials.

"It's been very crazy," Donna Dickerson said. "Everybody is getting all of the essentials that they need."

Dickerson is the store director at Rouses on Burbank Drive. She tells WBRZ customers were lined up at the door before the store even opened on Thursday morning.

Rouses says they've multiplied their stock to keep up with the increase in shoppers. But some customers don't seem to be too worried about the potential severe weather. Aside from bread and water, every customer made sure to get their favorite storm essentials.

"Wine and champagne," one shopper joked.