70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Windy weather caused house fire to spread to neighboring home

3 hours 2 minutes 15 seconds ago Tuesday, March 22 2022 Mar 22, 2022 March 22, 2022 2:31 PM March 22, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters partly blamed windy conditions for a house fire that damaged two homes in a neighborhood off Perkins Road Tuesday afternoon.

The fire first erupted around 1:30 p.m. at a house on Meadowbrook Avenue. Video from the scene showed flames rising through the roof of one of the homes. 

At some point, the St. George Fire Department said strong winds caused the flames to spread to a neighboring house. 

Crews had the fire under control by 2 p.m., but the home where the blaze began appeared to sustain major damage. 

A man was also arrested after he tried to enter the torched property and harassed firefighters on the scene. The unidentified man was taken into custody a short distance later after he reportedly struck an ambulance with his vehicle.

Trending News

St. George Fire Department said the man was an occupant from the original house that caught on fire.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days