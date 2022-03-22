Windy weather caused house fire to spread to neighboring home

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters partly blamed windy conditions for a house fire that damaged two homes in a neighborhood off Perkins Road Tuesday afternoon.

The fire first erupted around 1:30 p.m. at a house on Meadowbrook Avenue. Video from the scene showed flames rising through the roof of one of the homes.

At some point, the St. George Fire Department said strong winds caused the flames to spread to a neighboring house.

Wind from the approaching storm caused a fire to jump next door on Meadowbrook. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/K08wDyxpfJ — Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) March 22, 2022

Crews had the fire under control by 2 p.m., but the home where the blaze began appeared to sustain major damage.

A man was also arrested after he tried to enter the torched property and harassed firefighters on the scene. The unidentified man was taken into custody a short distance later after he reportedly struck an ambulance with his vehicle.

St. George Fire Department said the man was an occupant from the original house that caught on fire.