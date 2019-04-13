76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Wind damage reported as severe weather moves through the area

BATON ROUGE - People all across Louisiana are seeing wind damage as severe weather continues to move through the area. 

Firefighters were called to a home in Central Saturday afternoon after a tree fell on a house. 

High winds caused the tree to fall on a home on Partridgewood Drive. Crews closed part of Blackwater Drive to clear the scene.

According to the Central Fire Department, no injuries were reported. 

The wind also knocked down a fence at Our Lady of the Lake. 

Entergy has also reported that more than 4,000 people were without power after reported outages. 

