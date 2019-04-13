Latest Weather Blog
Wind damage reported as severe weather moves through the area
BATON ROUGE - People all across Louisiana are seeing wind damage as severe weather continues to move through the area.
Firefighters were called to a home in Central Saturday afternoon after a tree fell on a house.
High winds caused the tree to fall on a home on Partridgewood Drive. Crews closed part of Blackwater Drive to clear the scene.
According to the Central Fire Department, no injuries were reported.
The wind also knocked down a fence at Our Lady of the Lake.
Entergy has also reported that more than 4,000 people were without power after reported outages.
Getting reports of several power lines down in East Baton Rouge Parish: Along St. Johns Lane in Baker, Rollins Rd near Zachary, and Hooper Rd in Central. Also, two trees have fallen on houses in Zachary— Matthew Callihan (@mcallihanwx) April 13, 2019
