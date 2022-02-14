Win or Lose: Burrow fans are die-hard

BATON ROUGE - The Oasis Bar and Grill on Burbank Drive, south of LSU, was one of many sports bars in town packed with Cincinnati fans on Sunday to watch the Super Bowl.

The Baton Rouge Ancient Athletes put on the party at The Oasis. The group hosts Super Bowl parties each year, but this time they had to go big.

"We have a lot of LSU flavor with the Rams and the Bengals playing, so there is a lot of excitement to watch this game. That is the biggest thing," party organizer Chris Shaheen said.

The L'Auberge Casino's sportsbook saw heavy action for the Super Bowl, with the most money going to the Cincinnati Bengals, even though they were the underdogs. Many bettors just wanted to put money on the game because Joe Burrow was playing.

"Everyone loves Joe Burrow, and they are putting money whether they have gambled before or not," sportsbook manager Russell Bittola said.

The Rams won by three and did not cover the four-and-a-half-point spread needed. Even though the Bengals lost, those who bet on Joe still won their money.