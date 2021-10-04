Latest Weather Blog
William Shatner to travel to space via Blue Origin
The actor who portrayed Star Trek's iconic Captain James T. Kirk is journeying beyond the terrestrial to "the final frontier."
At 90 years of age, William Shatner is traveling to space on the next Blue Origin flight, which is scheduled for liftoff on October 12.
The journey will be a total of 11 minutes in length and Shatner's three fellow passengers are Audrey Powers, Blue Origin's Vice President of Mission and Flight Operations, Chris Boshuizen, and Glen de Vries.
After portraying the Captain of the Starship Enterprise on television from 1966-1969 and reprising his role as James T. Kirk for seven films, Shatner will finally embark on the real life voyage that will bring him beyond the Kármán Line, which is the internationally recognized boundary of space.
The Canadian actor expressed enthusiasm about his upcoming trip, posting on Twitter, "Yes, it's true; I'm going to be a "rocket man!""
So now I can say something. Yes, it’s true; I’m going to be a “rocket man!” ???? https://t.co/B2jFeXrr6L— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 4, 2021
