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Will Wade lands first portal player: Mouhamed Dioubate commits to LSU
BATON ROUGE - LSU men's basketball has a player on its roster. Former Kentucky forward Mouhamed Dioubate announced his commitment to LSU on his social media.
https://x.com/MoDioubate/status/2046390247773159777
Dioubate has had stops at Alabama and Kentucky in his college career so far. He averaged 8.8 points per game last season with the Wildcats while starting in 10 games.
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With Dioubate entering his senior year, this will be his final year of college eligibility.
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