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Will Wade lands first portal player: Mouhamed Dioubate commits to LSU

3 hours 29 minutes 51 seconds ago Monday, April 20 2026 Apr 20, 2026 April 20, 2026 8:28 PM April 20, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Ben Dackiw

BATON ROUGE - LSU men's basketball has a player on its roster. Former Kentucky forward Mouhamed Dioubate announced his commitment to LSU on his social media.

https://x.com/MoDioubate/status/2046390247773159777

Dioubate has had stops at Alabama and Kentucky in his college career so far. He averaged 8.8 points per game last season with the Wildcats while starting in 10 games.

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With Dioubate entering his senior year, this will be his final year of college eligibility.

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