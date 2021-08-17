LSU fans will have to wear masks at season opener in California

PASADENA - Fans at Rose Bowl Stadium will have to wear face coverings when LSU visits on Sept. 4.

Per an ordinance in the city of Pasadena, masks will be mandated at outdoor mega-events starting on Friday. That includes football games.

Los Angeles County, which includes Pasadena, also updated its health policies Tuesday to mandate masks at similar events.

LSU football will travel to play UCLA on Sept. 4.