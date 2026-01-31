5 people, including 1 child, injured in Mardi Gras parade shooting in East Feliciana Parish

CLINTON — According to officials, five people, including a six-year-old, were injured in a shooting that took place in front of the East Feliciana Parish Courthouse on Saturday.

The shooting, which took place during the Mardi Gras in the Country Parade, left a child and another person in critical condition and 3 others injured.

According to East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis, the parade began around 12 p.m. with gunfire breaking out about 20 minutes later.

A resident in the area told WBRZ he was at the parade when gunshots were fired.

"Everybody started running," he said. "This does not happen often in this particular area." According to the resident, the parade has been cancelled.

Sheriff Travis said three people are currently in custody, but it is not yet confirmed if they are related to the shooting. Deputies said that they are searching for a vehicle in relation to the investigation.

The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation as state troopers and members of the Slaughter Police Department blocked off streets near the courthouse.

Everyone injured in the shooting is currently believed to be an innocent bystander, according to authorities.

Gov. Jeff Landry issued the following statement on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"This is absolutely horrific and unacceptable. We will not allow lawlessness in this State. Please join Sharon and me in praying for the victims. Thank you to the law enforcement who immediately responded to the scene."