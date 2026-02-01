22°
F.G. Clark Activity Center goes western for 'Boots and Bling' event
BATON ROUGE — The F.G. Clark Activity Center at Southern University turned into the Wild West for the fourth annual "Boots and Bling" event.
Guests showed up in cowboy hats and boots to enjoy live entertainment, food and more.
Proceeds from the event benefit the Southern University Ag Center's livestock program.
