Man arrested for multiple alleged sex crimes involving a juvenile

4 hours 23 minutes ago Sunday, February 01 2026 Feb 1, 2026 February 01, 2026 1:03 PM February 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested for multiple alleged sex crimes involving a juvenile on Friday.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the investigation began on Jan. 20 when deputies were contacted regarding a sex crime investigation involving three juvenile victims.

During the investigation, deputies interviewed one victim who allegedly claimed that 41-year-old Brian Weaver engaged in sexual activity with him while two other children were in the immediate area. 

Deputies, using the victim's claims along with phone records as evidence, arrested Weaver on multiple charges, including first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 13, indecent behavior with juveniles and oral sexual battery.

