26°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Krewe of Denham Springs returns for 46th Anniversary

3 hours 21 minutes 37 seconds ago Saturday, January 31 2026 Jan 31, 2026 January 31, 2026 7:04 PM January 31, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — The Krewe of Denham Springs returned for its 46th anniversary on Saturday in Livingston Parish.

Families gathered to watch the parade as floats and bands marched on by.

"It's kid-friendly, it's family-friendly, it's family-oriented. We feel safe. We always come home with the most beads," Paradgoer Deanna Nelsen said.

The Grand Marshals for this year's parade were leaders from the Cajun Navy, a disaster non-profit. 

Trending News

Organizers said the Grand Marshals commemorate the 10th anniversary of the 2016 flood. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days