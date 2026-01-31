Krewe of Denham Springs returns for 46th Anniversary

DENHAM SPRINGS — The Krewe of Denham Springs returned for its 46th anniversary on Saturday in Livingston Parish.

Families gathered to watch the parade as floats and bands marched on by.

"It's kid-friendly, it's family-friendly, it's family-oriented. We feel safe. We always come home with the most beads," Paradgoer Deanna Nelsen said.

The Grand Marshals for this year's parade were leaders from the Cajun Navy, a disaster non-profit.

Organizers said the Grand Marshals commemorate the 10th anniversary of the 2016 flood.