$$$ Best Bets: Basketball & Hockey Galore
Hunter McCann has the Best Bet$ for college basketball, the NBA and NHL!
Friday
NBA:
Lakers @ Wizards: Lakers -9.5
Trail Blazers @ Knicks: Knicks -7.5
Raptors @ Magic: Raptors +2.5
Grizzlies @ Pelicans: Grizzlies +2.5
Clippers @ Nuggets: Clippers -5.5
Pistons @ Warriors: Warriors -2.5
Saturday
College Basketball:
TBD
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
Avalanche @ Red Wings: Avalanche ML
Rangers @ Penguins: u6.5 Total Goals
Jets @ Panthers: Panthers ML
Hurricanes @ Capitals: u6.5 Total Goals
Devils @ Senators: Senators ML
Stars @ Mammoth: o5.5 Total Goals
Sunday
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
