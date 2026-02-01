44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

ESPN's College GameDay heads to Baton Rouge

1 hour 22 minutes 16 seconds ago Sunday, February 01 2026 Feb 1, 2026 February 01, 2026 12:29 PM February 01, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — ESPN's College GameDay is headed to Baton Rouge on Feb. 14 for a rival game between No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks and the No. 6 LSU Tigers. 

The game will be live on ABC and WBRZ from the Pete Maravich Center beginning at 7 p.m. with the tip-off scheduled for 7:40 p.m.

This will be the first time a women's basketball game has aired in the Saturday primetime spot on ABC, and will also be the second time the Tigers have hosted GameDay, with the last time also being against South Carolina in 2024. 

The Gamecocks are making their seventh appearance on the show, the most of any women's program.

Trending News

Christine Williamson is set to host the pregame show alongside women's basketball analysts Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days