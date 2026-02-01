Man arrested for allegedly promoting prostitution at massage spa on North Sherwood Forest Boulevard

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested a man for promoting prostitution at a massage spa on Friday.

According to arrest records, an investigation was launched on Dec. 23 after 77 illicit ads were located online for Yi Yi Massage Spa on North Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

Following a November arrest at the location, employees in the area allegedly told deputies that customers now enter through the back door, so the business does not appear to be open.

After entering the business on Dec. 30, deputies allegedly found evidence of sexual activity as well as drug use at the location. According to deputies, a worker named Al Li Yu, 54, who was arrested in 2022 for being involved with an illegal massage business at another location in Baton Rouge, allegedly admitted to performing massages without a massage therapist license.

While in the business, deputies noticed a violation notice from the City of Baton Rouge Permits Office for operating a massage establishment on a suspended state license.

They also discovered that Ying Tan, the owner of Yi Yi Massage, authorized Jianguang Wang, 63, as a representative for the business.

After seizing Yu's phone, deputies allegedly found several explicit chats between Yu and customers, indicating that she was performing sexual acts for money.

Yu was issued a misdemeanor summons for promoting prostitution, prostitution by massage and engaging in massage without a license.

Wang was also arrested on multiple charges, including pandering, promoting prostitution and engaging in the practice of massage therapy without a license.