Man arrested in Denham Springs after a woman was shot on Magnolia Beach Road
DENHAM SPRINGS — Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man for attempted manslaughter after a woman was shot on Magnolia Beach Road early Saturday morning.
According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, deputies arrived on the scene around 3 a.m. and discovered "a woman with a gunshot wound to the neck area."
The woman was transported to a local hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.
Dexter Boutte, 35, allegedly told investigators that he and the woman were arguing and wrestling over a gun when it discharged.
While conducting a search warrant, the sheriff's office uncovered two firearms and narcotics.
Boutte was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center for various charges, including attempted manslaughter.
The investigation remains ongoing.
