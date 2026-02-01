32°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Baton Rouge firefighter injured during early morning house fire on Boone Avenue

Sunday, February 01 2026
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire on Boone Avenue that left one firefighter injured on Sunday. 

According to the department, fire crews arrived at the residence around 3:50 a.m. to find an attached garage, two vehicles, a dumpster and a detached shed all in flames.

While firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and protect nearby homes from damage, the house from which the fire originated is considered a total loss. 

One firefighter sustained a non-life-threatening injury while on the scene of the fire when he tripped over a hose line, causing him to fall, the fire department said. The firefighter was transported to a medical facility for an evaluation and treatment.

Investigators believe the fire began in the garage attached to the home. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this point.

