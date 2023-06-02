Wildlife and fisheries agents searching for person who illegally shot, killed black bear

Photo of a black bear via Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation

RUSTON - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents are offering a $6,000 reward for information on a person who reportedly shot and killed a black bear.

The LDWF posted a notice on its social media advertising the reward, saying that agents and biologists found the bear dead along Millie Road in Ruston with a gunshot wound on May 12.

Multiple agencies pitched in to fund the reward, including the Humane Society of the U.S., the Safari Club International Acadiana Chapter, and the Louisiana Operation Game Thief.

LDWF said killing a bear during a closed season brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days. Anyone found guilty of shooting this black bear, LDWF continued, may also face civil restitution for the replacement value of the bear totaling $10,000.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Louisiana Operation Game Thief hotline at (1-800) 442-2511.