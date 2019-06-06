Latest Weather Blog
Widespread street flooding, possible tornadoes reported throughout capital area
BATON ROUGE - At least one weather-related fatality has been reported after storms ravaged the Baton Rouge area Thursday morning.
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome confirmed the death late Thursday morning. Police said the call initially came in as a reported drowning on Chippewa Street.
Numerous roadways are currently closed in the area:
Acadian RR Underpass
Bawell at S. Acadian
Blanchard at Capital Heights
Burbank east of LA 30 (Nicholson)
Chadsford at Antioch
Chippewa Underpass
Choctaw at 38th
Choctaw at Phlox
College Dr at Constitution
Convention at Gottlieb
5700 Corporate
Coursey at Energy Drive
Coursey at Jones Creek
Coursey at Lake Lawrence
Currency at Barringer
Djuanna at Mickens
E. I-10 at Acadian exit ramp
Essen at Picardy
3400 Florida
Florida at 3rd & 4th
Florida at Foster
Florida at Lafayette
Foster at Charles
Government at Maximillian
Government at S. 17th
Government St at S. Ardenwood
Greenwell Springs Rd at Greenridge
Hagerstown Drive
Highland at Jean Lafite
Highland at Pecue
Highland at W. Polk & McKinley
Highland Rd at I-10 overpass
Hollywood at N. Foster
Hooper at Mickens
I-110 at Govern. Mansion
Industriplex at Exchecquer
Jefferson between Brandon/McCarroll
Jessamine at Seneca
Kleinert at St. Rose
Linden at Foster
5500 Madison
N I-110 at North Street
N. Ardenwood at Renoir
N. Lake Sherwood at Sherwood Forest
Ned at Port
North at 19th
North Blvd at 8th & 9th
North Blvd at Maximillian
North Blvd at N. 25th
950 North Street
North Street at 22nd
4777 O'Neal Lane
Perkins at Oakdale
Petersburg at Confederate
Plank at Crown
5200 Plank at Lorraine
Plank Rd at Airline
Plank Road at Harding West
Profit at Vice President
Rue Shaylyn at Chemin (Baker)
S Foster at Government
Scenic at 71st
Scenic at Airline to Harding
Scenic at Beech
Settler's Circle
Sherwood Forest at Airline
Sherwood Forest at Old Hammond
Silverleaf at Myrtlewood
St. Croix at Bimini
Staring at Burbank
Summa at Payne
Tom at Dallas
Turret & Jester
US 61 Scenic Hwy at 72nd Ave
Winbourne at Eleanor
A surreal photo from about I -110 at Gov. mansion curve
Officials say the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court's Office, 19TH JDC, EBR Family Court, DHDS Office of Social Service, Council District 2, Baton Rouge Primary Care, and EBR Council on Aging are closed.
The sheriff's office in Ascension Parish say St. Patrick St. and 3rd St., 2nd St. between Nolan and Maginnis St., St. Patrick St. at Marchand, Iberville St. at Houmas St., in Donaldsonville are closed. Airline Hwy. at Hwy. 73 in Prairieville is shut down.
In Iberville Parish LA 1 is closed near Iberville Math, Sciences and Arts Academy are closed.
As a precaution, the St. Martin Parish Water System of Catahoula is issuing a boil advisory effective immediately. The St. Martin Parish Industrial Park is supplying drinking water to the community of Catahoula and the customers of the Industrial Water Park.
A WBRZ photographer had to rescue a woman from a flooded car Thursday morning.
Firefighters say a possible touched down in Baton Rouge on Florida Blvd. A possible tornado damaged an apartment complex. According to hospital officials, Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet campus received some damage. There were no injuries and no interruptions to patient care.
They also had to help a woman get out of a flooded car.
Power outages have also been reported Thursday morning.
Some very high water along Highland Road bear E. Harding
KATC is also reporting flooding in Lafayette. Portions of Camellia Blvd. are closed. The Scott Police Department also closed multiple roadways.