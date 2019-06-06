Widespread street flooding, possible tornadoes reported throughout capital area

BATON ROUGE - At least one weather-related fatality has been reported after storms ravaged the Baton Rouge area Thursday morning.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome confirmed the death late Thursday morning. Police said the call initially came in as a reported drowning on Chippewa Street.

Numerous roadways are currently closed in the area:

Acadian RR Underpass

Bawell at S. Acadian

Blanchard at Capital Heights

Burbank east of LA 30 (Nicholson)

Chadsford at Antioch

Chippewa Underpass

Choctaw at 38th

Choctaw at Phlox

College Dr at Constitution

Convention at Gottlieb

5700 Corporate

Coursey at Energy Drive

Coursey at Jones Creek

Coursey at Lake Lawrence

Currency at Barringer

Djuanna at Mickens

E. I-10 at Acadian exit ramp

Essen at Picardy

3400 Florida

Florida at 3rd & 4th

Florida at Foster

Florida at Lafayette

Foster at Charles

Government at Maximillian

Government at S. 17th

Government St at S. Ardenwood

Greenwell Springs Rd at Greenridge

Hagerstown Drive

Highland at Jean Lafite

Highland at Pecue

Highland at W. Polk & McKinley

Highland Rd at I-10 overpass

Hollywood at N. Foster

Hooper at Mickens

I-110 at Govern. Mansion

Industriplex at Exchecquer

Jefferson between Brandon/McCarroll

Jessamine at Seneca

Kleinert at St. Rose

Linden at Foster

5500 Madison

N I-110 at North Street

N. Ardenwood at Renoir

N. Lake Sherwood at Sherwood Forest

Ned at Port

North at 19th

North Blvd at 8th & 9th

North Blvd at Maximillian

North Blvd at N. 25th

950 North Street

North Street at 22nd

4777 O'Neal Lane

Perkins at Oakdale

Petersburg at Confederate

Plank at Crown

5200 Plank at Lorraine

Plank Rd at Airline

Plank Road at Harding West

Profit at Vice President

Rue Shaylyn at Chemin (Baker)

S Foster at Government

Scenic at 71st

Scenic at Airline to Harding

Scenic at Beech

Settler's Circle

Sherwood Forest at Airline

Sherwood Forest at Old Hammond

Silverleaf at Myrtlewood

St. Croix at Bimini

Staring at Burbank

Summa at Payne

Tom at Dallas

Turret & Jester

US 61 Scenic Hwy at 72nd Ave

Winbourne at Eleanor

A surreal photo from about I -110 at Gov. mansion curve @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/33ErRA33k4 — Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) June 6, 2019

Officials say the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court's Office, 19TH JDC, EBR Family Court, DHDS Office of Social Service, Council District 2, Baton Rouge Primary Care, and EBR Council on Aging are closed.

The sheriff's office in Ascension Parish say St. Patrick St. and 3rd St., 2nd St. between Nolan and Maginnis St., St. Patrick St. at Marchand, Iberville St. at Houmas St., in Donaldsonville are closed. Airline Hwy. at Hwy. 73 in Prairieville is shut down.

In Iberville Parish LA 1 is closed near Iberville Math, Sciences and Arts Academy are closed.

As a precaution, the St. Martin Parish Water System of Catahoula is issuing a boil advisory effective immediately. The St. Martin Parish Industrial Park is supplying drinking water to the community of Catahoula and the customers of the Industrial Water Park.

A WBRZ photographer had to rescue a woman from a flooded car Thursday morning.

Firefighters say a possible touched down in Baton Rouge on Florida Blvd. A possible tornado damaged an apartment complex. According to hospital officials, Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet campus received some damage. There were no injuries and no interruptions to patient care.

They also had to help a woman get out of a flooded car.

Power outages have also been reported Thursday morning.

Some very high water along Highland Road bear E. Harding @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/UIkeoIFI9U — Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) June 6, 2019

KATC is also reporting flooding in Lafayette. Portions of Camellia Blvd. are closed. The Scott Police Department also closed multiple roadways.