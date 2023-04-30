White House: Trump to meet with Italian PM next week

Image: Paolo Gentiloni

WASHINGTON - The White House says President Donald Trump will welcome Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni to the White House next week.



White House press secretary Sean Spicer says Trump will meet with Gentiloni on April 20 to discuss the upcoming Group of Seven industrialized nations meeting in Italy and a "range of issues" between the two allies.



The G-7 nations have urged Russia to pressure the Syrian government to end the six-year civil war and have blamed President Bashar Assad's military for a deadly chemical attack that killed more than 80 people.



Trump is expected to travel to Brussels for a NATO meeting in May, followed by the G-7 meeting in Italy.



The G-7 members include the U.S., Germany, France, Britain, Canada, Japan and Italy.