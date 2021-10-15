White House says fully vaccinated foreign visitors can begin entering the U.S. Nov. 8

The White House announced Friday that as of November 8, foreign visitors to the United States can enter the country if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

CNN reports that allowing such visitors into the country is expected to have a positive impact on the travel industry, airlines, hotels, and hospitality groups.

Kevin Munoz, White House assistant press secretary tweeted the news, saying, "The US' new travel policy that requires vaccination for foreign national travelers to the United States will begin on Nov 8. This announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel. This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent."

CNN says a White House official confirmed that additional guidance on "very limited exceptions" to the requirements, as well as details on which COVID-19 vaccines will be accepted and other operational details will be released ahead of the November 8 date.