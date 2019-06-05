75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

White House prepares initial $5.9B Harvey aid package

1 year 9 months 3 days ago Friday, September 01 2017 Sep 1, 2017 September 01, 2017 9:51 AM September 01, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON-The White House is readying a request to Congress for an initial $5.9 billion package in Harvey aid.

It would be a first down payment to ensure recovery efforts over the next few weeks are adequately funded. The Trump proposal is being finalized pending White House consultations with key Republicans.

It is likely to be just a fraction of an eventual Harvey recovery package that could rival the $100 billion spent on Hurricane Katrina relief. A senior administration official said the plan will be sent to Congress on Friday and House and Senate votes appear likely next week.

The official was not authorized to release the information publicly before a final decision is made and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days