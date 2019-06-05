White House prepares initial $5.9B Harvey aid package

WASHINGTON-The White House is readying a request to Congress for an initial $5.9 billion package in Harvey aid.

It would be a first down payment to ensure recovery efforts over the next few weeks are adequately funded. The Trump proposal is being finalized pending White House consultations with key Republicans.

It is likely to be just a fraction of an eventual Harvey recovery package that could rival the $100 billion spent on Hurricane Katrina relief. A senior administration official said the plan will be sent to Congress on Friday and House and Senate votes appear likely next week.

The official was not authorized to release the information publicly before a final decision is made and spoke on condition of anonymity.