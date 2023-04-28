White Castle High employee fired after crossing line with student, investigators say

WHITE CASTLE - The Iberville Parish School District has parted ways with an employee suspected of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The woman and the student spoke with sheriff's department investigators, but the student wouldn't cooperate and the woman did not admit to any sort of physical relationship.

Still, the woman's tenure ended because text messages revealed the two were together outside of school hours, which under district policy still crosses a line, the sheriff's office said. Its investigation continues.

WBRZ is not identifying the woman as she has not been charged with a crime.

"This is very embarrassing," said lifelong White Castle resident Linda Hasten, who knows the woman's relatives. "This is a good family, but things do happen."

She said the employee should have known better.

"You don't do this," Hasten said. "You think first about the students that you are educating."

WBRZ reached out to the Iberville Parish School System for a comment on this story, but our calls were not returned.