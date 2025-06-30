White and Jump to play in MLB All-Star Futures Game

BATON ROUGE - Two former LSU baseball players will play in the MLB All-Star Futures Game on July 12.

Infielder Tommy White and pitcher Gage Jump, who were both drafted in 2024 by the Athletics, will represent the franchise at the game, which is part of MLB All-Star week in Atlanta.

White, who helped LSU to a national championship in 2023, is currently with the Lansing Lugnuts, the Athletics High-A affiliate. He's hitting .277 this season with nine home runs and 24 RBIs.

Jump is with the Athletics AA affiliate, the Midland Rockhounds. He's been lights out since his promotion to Midland earlier this season, pitching 42.1 innings with a .191 ERA in eight appearances.