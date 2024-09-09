Latest Weather Blog
Where to get sandbags in and around the capital area ahead of Francine landfall
BATON ROUGE - With tropical weather looking to make landfall Wednesday, here's where to get sandbags to protect your home in and around the capital area.
This story will be updated as more officials announced sandbagging operations.
Bring your own shovels!
Assumption Parish
LSU Agriculture Center, 119 Robin Street, Napoleonville
East Baton Rouge Parish
Lovett Road Park back parking lot
Airline Highway Fairgrounds
Alsen Park
Cadillac Street Park
Doyles Bayou Park
Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park
Memorial Stadium
Flannery Road Park
13278 Airline Highway
1650 Mt. Pleasant Road, Zachary
East Feliciana Parish
11947 Jackson Street
East Feliciana Parish Prison
Iberville Parish
Livingston Parish
Parking lot at Mayor Herbert Hoover and Government Street (behind Healing Place Church)
8098 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs
34893 Hwy. 1019, Denham Springs
18656 Clio Street, Port Vincent
9100 Hillon Hood, Denham Springs
32280 Terry Street, Springfield
28284 LA-22, Killian
20368 Hwy 22, Maurepas
23634 Hwy 22, Maurepas
Pointe Coupee Parish
9081 Callaway Rd (LA Hwy 411), Maringouin
2950 La. 81, Lottie
1400 Major Parkway, New Roads
9636 Hwy 1(Morganza Hwy), New Roads
151 Sansone St, Morganza
6571 False River Rd (LA Hwy 1), Oscar
2667 LA Hwy 77, Livonia
4310 Park Street, Fordoche
3105 La Hwy 78, Livonia
12841 Hwy 416, Rougon
15859 Chenal Rd LA Hwy 414, Jarreau
22251 LA Hwy 418, Lettsworth
6456 LA Hwy 1, Innis
14275 LA Hwy 415 (Patin Dyke Rd), Ventress
St. Martin Parish
1035 Ruth Bridge Highway, Breaux Bridge
1011 Capritto 40 Arpent Rd., St. Martinville
2548 Cecilia Senior High School Road, Breaux Bridge
1028 Catahoula Highway, St. Martinville
1860 Coteau Holmes Highway, St. Martinville
3257 Highway 70, Morgan City
1207 Highway 70, Pierre Part
St. Mary Parish
Patterson Waterworks Plant, for Patterson residents only
Bayou Vista Barn
Hanson Bard
Hebert-Washington Park
Four Corners Fire Station
Amelia under Hwy. 182 overpass
Baldwin Town Hall