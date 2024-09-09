Where to get sandbags in and around the capital area ahead of Francine landfall

BATON ROUGE - With tropical weather looking to make landfall Wednesday, here's where to get sandbags to protect your home in and around the capital area.

This story will be updated as more officials announced sandbagging operations.

Bring your own shovels!

---

Assumption Parish

LSU Agriculture Center, 119 Robin Street, Napoleonville

East Baton Rouge Parish

Lovett Road Park back parking lot

Airline Highway Fairgrounds

Alsen Park

Cadillac Street Park

Doyles Bayou Park

Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park

Memorial Stadium

Flannery Road Park

13278 Airline Highway

1650 Mt. Pleasant Road, Zachary

East Feliciana Parish

11947 Jackson Street

East Feliciana Parish Prison

Iberville Parish

5035 Iberville St.

Corner of Bayou Paul Ln. and Bayou Paul Rd.

2075 Hwy 30

32275 Hwy 75

Little Farms Rd.

10685 2nd St.

18125 Willow St.

15201 Depot St.

32535 Bowie St.

57660 Hwy 404

Lacroix Rd.

56930 CPL Herman Brown Jr. Street

59705 Bayou Rd.

25455 Hwy 1

Livingston Parish

Parking lot at Mayor Herbert Hoover and Government Street (behind Healing Place Church)

8098 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs

34893 Hwy. 1019, Denham Springs

18656 Clio Street, Port Vincent

9100 Hillon Hood, Denham Springs

32280 Terry Street, Springfield

28284 LA-22, Killian

20368 Hwy 22, Maurepas

23634 Hwy 22, Maurepas

Pointe Coupee Parish

9081 Callaway Rd (LA Hwy 411), Maringouin

2950 La. 81, Lottie

1400 Major Parkway, New Roads

9636 Hwy 1(Morganza Hwy), New Roads

151 Sansone St, Morganza

6571 False River Rd (LA Hwy 1), Oscar

2667 LA Hwy 77, Livonia

4310 Park Street, Fordoche

3105 La Hwy 78, Livonia

12841 Hwy 416, Rougon

15859 Chenal Rd LA Hwy 414, Jarreau

22251 LA Hwy 418, Lettsworth

6456 LA Hwy 1, Innis

14275 LA Hwy 415 (Patin Dyke Rd), Ventress

St. Martin Parish

1035 Ruth Bridge Highway, Breaux Bridge

1011 Capritto 40 Arpent Rd., St. Martinville

2548 Cecilia Senior High School Road, Breaux Bridge

1028 Catahoula Highway, St. Martinville

1860 Coteau Holmes Highway, St. Martinville

3257 Highway 70, Morgan City

1207 Highway 70, Pierre Part

St. Mary Parish

Patterson Waterworks Plant, for Patterson residents only

Bayou Vista Barn

Hanson Bard

Hebert-Washington Park

Four Corners Fire Station

Amelia under Hwy. 182 overpass

Baldwin Town Hall