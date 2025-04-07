Deputies looking for missing Ponchatoula teenager with medical condition

PONCHATOULA - Deputies are searching the Autumn Brook Drive and Rosaryville Road area of Ponchatoula for a missing teen with a heart condition.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said a deputy was flagged down by relatives who had been searching for 15-year-old Aiden Reid. His family found his bike by the woods near his home around 5:30 p.m. but has not found him.

Aiden, who is a white male with brown hair standing 5'7" and weighing 130 pounds, was last seen wearing a black Under Armor Freedom shirt with navy Under Armor shorts with the letters U-S-A on them. Aiden is a heart patient with a pacemaker.

Anyone who spots him is asked to call 911.