West Feliciana Sheriff's Office seeking person of interest in homicide case

Brian Keith Blair

WEST FELICIANA PARISH - Authorities in West Feliciana are searching for a man with ties to a homicide that occurred over the weekend.

According to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, 56-year-old Brian Keith Blair is a person of interest in his roommate's death.

Deputies identified Blair's late roommate as 51-year-old Richard Craig Martin.

Martin was found dead Saturday, not too far from where he and Blair lived, in the community of Bains.

Deputies were alerted to Martin's death after receiving a call from a neighbor who reported seeing an unresponsive man lying near the residence around 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

Responding deputies discovered that Martin was deceased, and an autopsy revealed homicide as the cause of his death.

Authorities say Blair’s last known permanent address is 7952 Jefferson Highway in Baton Rouge, but he has lived in the St. Francisville area recently. They add that he's known to frequent bars and pool halls.

Anyone with information on this homicide or the whereabouts of Brian Blair is asked to contact the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-784-3136.