West Feliciana Parish Council adopts ordinance to limit large developments

WEST FELICIANA PARISH - New rules for land developments are coming to West Feliciana Parish after the Parish Council decided to take steps to limit growth.

There was a crowded room in the West Feliciana Courthouse on Monday. People took to the podium to voice their opinions about an ordinance that would limit large developments in the parish. Most residents were supportive of the idea, but some had their concerns.

"Pretty soon we're going to have schools with no young people in them because we have a lot of young people now leaving the Parish because they can't afford to buy here," a speaker said.

The rules would require that new developments have lot sizes of at least two acres per home. Parish President Kenny Havard says he doesn't want the same problems that other parishes are seeing.

"Every time you put concrete on the ground that water has to go somewhere, so we want to make sure that water doesn't go on our citizens here. Our first obligation is to those folks before we start worrying about people that want to live here," Havard said.

The ordinance passed with a 4-1 vote Residents were pleased with the parish's decision to protect its people from the effects of over development.

"It keeps the developments at a size that fits our area. It's not just house on top of house in zero lot line subdivisions like we see in Baton Rouge or Prairieville. This community is not suited for that," resident Michael Campanella said.

The new development code would also require developers or homeowner's associations to maintain the roads in their subdivisions.