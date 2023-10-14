63°
West Baton Rouge sheriff's race heading to a runoff

59 minutes 30 seconds ago Saturday, October 14 2023 Oct 14, 2023 October 14, 2023 9:54 PM October 14, 2023 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

The race for West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is set to head to a runoff in November. 

The Nov. 18 runoff will come down to newcomers Jeff Bergeron and Leo Fontenot. 

This is a breaking update. Read more election results here.

