West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office to wear pink badges for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is wearing pink badges for Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, they posted on their social media.
Officials posted a picture of pink badges Tuesday night.
"Each badge serves as a visible reminder of the strength, courage, and hope of those impacted by breast cancer," WBRSO said.
