76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office to wear pink badges for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

1 hour 21 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, September 30 2025 Sep 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 9:56 PM September 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is wearing pink badges for Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, they posted on their social media.

Officials posted a picture of pink badges Tuesday night.

Trending News

"Each badge serves as a visible reminder of the strength, courage, and hope of those impacted by breast cancer," WBRSO said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days