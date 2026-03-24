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West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office debuts app notifying drivers of pursuits in real time

3 hours 20 minutes 26 seconds ago Tuesday, March 24 2026 Mar 24, 2026 March 24, 2026 4:28 PM March 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is debuting a new app to notify people of police pursuits in real time.

The free "Pursuit Alert" app allows law enforcement to send alerts to nearby drivers about high speed chases or other road hazards in the area.

Drivers will also be notified when deputies are stopped on a roadway responding to an emergency.

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