75°
Latest Weather Blog
West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office debuts app notifying drivers of pursuits in real time
PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is debuting a new app to notify people of police pursuits in real time.
The free "Pursuit Alert" app allows law enforcement to send alerts to nearby drivers about high speed chases or other road hazards in the area.
Drivers will also be notified when deputies are stopped on a roadway responding to an emergency.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Proposed bill would ban gamblers who threaten athletes, coaches or referees
-
One person injured in stabbing at Burger King on Florida Boulevard
-
BRPD officer who allegedly lied about fight with dating partner arrested alongside...
-
Bill calls for transparency from DOC after 18 'unexpected deaths' at EHCC...
-
Louisiana looks to expand nuclear power infrastructure with strategic framework, federal funding...