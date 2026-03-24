EBR Parish Attorney set to retire, mayor's office confirms

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Attorney is set to retire next month, the East Baton Rouge mayor's office told WBRZ.

Greg Rome, who was appointed in 2024, took over for then-Parish Attorney Andy Dotson.

Edwards issued a statement expressing appreciation for Rome in the time they worked together.

"While I worked with Greg for just over a year, I always found him to be helpful and responsive since taking office," Edwards said. "He consistently had the City-Parish’s best interests at heart, and I wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Rome will retire on April 19, the Advocate reported.