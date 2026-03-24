One person injured in stabbing at Burger King on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing at a Burger King on Florida Boulevard, officials told WBRZ.

The stabbing took place at the Burger King in the 4900 block of Florida Boulevard. Officials received the call around 4:28 p.m., and the injured person's condition is unknown at this time.

Baton Rouge police vehicles are on scene. No other information was immediately available.