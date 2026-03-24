Juban Road construction nearing completion after years of delays

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Drivers and commuters in Livingston Parish may finally see relief along Juban Road. Construction, which has caused lane shifts and detours for years, is now in its final phase, officials said.

The project went to bid in 2018 and broke ground years later. Since then, delays and ongoing work have frustrated drivers and made navigation confusing in the area.

Drivers and cyclists have been navigating Juban Road under construction for years, and commuters say it has not been easy.

“It’s really not bike safe to be honest with you,” said Samuel McCormick, who rides his bike daily along the corridor as part of his commute.

“I ride it every day. I try to ride it between 30 minutes to an hour every day,” McCormick added. “It’s just so much, so much confusion. The road of Juban is so much confusion.”

Officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development say crews are finishing drainage work before opening the remaining lanes.

“And so it has taken longer than we’ve wanted, but recently we opened up the roundabout in its correct and final configuration and we have seen the traffic improve greatly in this area,” said Rodney Mallett of DOTD.

“And uh once they get that completed, we’ll be able to open up this whole thing and put this project behind us,” Mallett added.

DOTD officials say the project should be completed by the end of May, ending years of delays and making the road safer for commuters like McCormick.