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Explosion reported at refinery along Louisiana-Texas border

3 hours 6 minutes 12 seconds ago Monday, March 23 2026 Mar 23, 2026 March 23, 2026 9:20 PM March 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ARTHUR - A Texas refinery on the Gulf exploded Monday evening, sending a large amount of smoke billowing into the air. 

The reported explosion happened at the Valero Refinery in Port Arthur, which is 60 miles southwest of Lake Charles. 

The Port Arthur Police Department said a shelter-in-place was issued for people in the area. 

Video from the scene showed flames shooting from part of the plant and thick, black smoke floating into the sky. 

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As of 9 p.m., no cause has been released. No injuries have been reported. 

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