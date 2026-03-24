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Explosion reported at refinery along Louisiana-Texas border
PORT ARTHUR - A Texas refinery on the Gulf exploded Monday evening, sending a large amount of smoke billowing into the air.
The reported explosion happened at the Valero Refinery in Port Arthur, which is 60 miles southwest of Lake Charles.
The Port Arthur Police Department said a shelter-in-place was issued for people in the area.
Video from the scene showed flames shooting from part of the plant and thick, black smoke floating into the sky.
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As of 9 p.m., no cause has been released. No injuries have been reported.
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