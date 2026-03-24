'Geaux Far Day' at state capitol connects lawmakers with early childhood development experts

BATON ROUGE — Geaux Far Louisiana held its "Geaux Far Day" at the state capitol on Tuesday, connecting lawmakers with early childhood development experts.

The day included a morning meeting and a luncheon where representatives from Geaux Far pushed lawmakers to strengthen early childhood education.

"So we know that in Louisiana we have a bevy of different systems that support young children, Libbie Sonnier with Geaux Far said. "Geaux Far Louisiana is really about creating a connected and coordinated system that meets the needs of children and families, particularly those children prenatal to age five."

Resolutions declaring "Geaux Far Day" were read on the House and Senate floors.