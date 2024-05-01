75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office looking for runaway juvenile

Wednesday, May 01 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Deputies are searching for Elijah Morris, a 12-year-old boy who ran away from home Wednesday. 

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Elijah was last seen wearing a red Brusly Middle School uniform shirt with khaki pants. 

Anyone with information should call (225) 490-8599. 

