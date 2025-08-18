75°
West Baton Rouge Parish Jail inmate charged with murder after fellow inmate overdoses
PORT ALLEN — A West Baton Rouge Parish Jail inmate allegedly gave drugs to another inmate who later overdosed, deputies said Monday.
Nicholas Henderson, 26, was booked on murder charges after the death of 30-year-old Jeremy Paul last week.
Henderson allegedly had "Mojo," a synthetic cannabinoid, in the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail. Paul was given the drug by Henderson, deputies added. He died on Wednesday.
Paul was in WBRSO custody since September 2024 and was being housed in the jail for the Louisiana Department of Corrections.
