West Baton Rouge Parish Jail inmate charged with murder after fellow inmate overdoses

2 hours 1 minute 43 seconds ago Monday, August 18 2025 Aug 18, 2025 August 18, 2025 4:53 PM August 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

PORT ALLEN — A West Baton Rouge Parish Jail inmate allegedly gave drugs to another inmate who later overdosed, deputies said Monday. 

Nicholas Henderson, 26, was booked on murder charges after the death of 30-year-old Jeremy Paul last week. 

Henderson allegedly had "Mojo," a synthetic cannabinoid, in the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail. Paul was given the drug by Henderson, deputies added. He died on Wednesday. 

Paul was in WBRSO custody since September 2024 and was being housed in the jail for the Louisiana Department of Corrections.

