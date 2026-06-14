94°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Police Department investigating fatal shooting on Pampas Street
BATON ROUGE —The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a Saturday afternoon fatal shooting on Pampas Street.
According to the department, the shooting occurred around 5 p.m., killing 22-year-old J'Sinn Bazile.
Officers arrived on Pampas Street to find Bazile dead inside an apartment from apparent gunshot wounds.
No suspects have been developed at this time.
Trending News
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge women to raise thousands for female entrepreneurs
-
What to know about a possible deal to end the Iran war
-
Baton Rouge chorus joins acapella groups to mark America's 250th anniversary
-
Donaldsonville Juneteenth music festival marks more than 30 years of tradition
-
Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration held at BREC Gus Young Park
Sports Video
-
Baton Rouge native and Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Emery Jones hosts the...
-
LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green holds first annual football camp
-
Southern hosts Marshall Faulk football camp
-
LSU star shortstop withdrawing from MLB draft, returning to Baton Rouge for...
-
LSU star shortstop withdrawing from MLB draft, returning to Baton Rouge for...