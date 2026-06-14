Baton Rouge Police Department investigating fatal shooting on Pampas Street

BATON ROUGE —The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a Saturday afternoon fatal shooting on Pampas Street.

According to the department, the shooting occurred around 5 p.m., killing 22-year-old J'Sinn Bazile.

Officers arrived on Pampas Street to find Bazile dead inside an apartment from apparent gunshot wounds.

No suspects have been developed at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.