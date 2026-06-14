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Baton Rouge Police Department investigating fatal shooting on Pampas Street

1 hour 1 minute 48 seconds ago Sunday, June 14 2026 Jun 14, 2026 June 14, 2026 12:39 PM June 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE —The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a Saturday afternoon fatal shooting on Pampas Street.

According to the department, the shooting occurred around 5 p.m., killing 22-year-old J'Sinn Bazile. 

Officers arrived on Pampas Street to find Bazile dead inside an apartment from apparent gunshot wounds.

No suspects have been developed at this time.

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