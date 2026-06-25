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Tangipahoa deputies asking for public's help identifying teens who stole ice chest, damaged golf cart
PONCHATOULA - Law enforcement in Tangipahoa Parish is asking for the public's help in identifying three teens who snuck into an RV park, damaged and stole property.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the group went to the Sun Outdoors RV Park off La. Highway 445 in Ponchatoula and Robert during the first weekend in June. Deputies said they damaged a golf cart and stole an ice chest.
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The sheriff's office shared a video of the three at a nearby gas station. They ask anyone with information to call (985) 345-6150.
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