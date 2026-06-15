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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Morning Drive
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. The second ferry is out today for a Coast Guard inspection.
4:55a: Accident. Left lane blocked in Denham Springs on I-12 WB after Range Ave/Hwy 3002/Denham Springs/Exit 10; CLEARED
4:55a: Accident in Denham Springs on Springfield Rd at Fore Rd; CLEARED
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5:25a: Accident in Central on Mickens Rd at Joor Rd
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