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Monday AM forecast: Multiple rounds of heavy rain expected. Flood Watch continues
Flood Watch In Effect As Multiple Rounds Of Heavy Rain Move Into South Louisiana
Today and tonight: A much wetter weather pattern is settling across the Capital Region today as a stalled front interacts with deep tropical moisture. Showers and thunderstorms will become widespread through the day, and some storms will be capable of producing very heavy rainfall in a short period of time.
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Because of the increasing flood threat, a Flood Watch is in effect from this morning through at least Wednesday morning for much of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi, including the Baton Rouge area. High temperatures will be held closer to the mid and upper 80s thanks to clouds and rainfall.
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Up Next: The active weather pattern continues through midweek with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected each day. The greatest concern will be localized flash flooding, especially in areas that see repeated storms move over the same locations.
Rainfall rates could become extremely efficient with elevated tropical moisture levels. While not everyone will experience flooding, locations that receive multiple rounds of heavy rain could quickly see water accumulate on roads and in low-lying areas. Flood concerns may continue beyond Wednesday if the wet pattern lingers.
Tropics: The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a trough of low pressure over northeastern Mexico. Development chances remain low, with only a 30% chance of formation over the next seven days. Regardless of tropical development, the system is expected to help funnel deep tropical moisture into Louisiana and contribute to the heavy rainfall and flooding threat through much of this week.
Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.
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– Dave
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