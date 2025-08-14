95°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies: Inmate dies in West Baton Rouge Parish Jail; overdose suspected
PORT ALLEN — One inmate in the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail is dead, deputies said.
Deputies said that around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, they responded to three male inmates experiencing medical emergencies inside a dormitory.
Two of the inmates recovered, while a third, 30-year-old Jeremy Paul, was unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead.
"Investigators suspect the incident may be related to a drug overdose; however, the cause of death has not been confirmed," deputies added.
Paul was in WBRSO custody since September 2024 and was being housed for the Louisiana Department of Corrections.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ford recalls more than 103,000 vehicles over axle bolt issue
-
Baton Rouge honors Purple Heart recipients before Wednesday meeting
-
Good 2 Eat: White Chicken Chili
-
2une In Previews: Councilman Anthony Kenney hosting series of events aimed at...
-
Man arrested for vandalizing at least two businesses in Denham Springs Antique...