Partner of inmate who died of suspected drug overdose wants answers

PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office announced today that a 30-year-old inmate died in the correctional facility. Investigators suspect the death may be related to a drug overdose, and his partner wants answers.

According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's office, three inmates were found suffering from a medical emergency on Wednesday night. The inmates received on-site medical treatment. Two inmates recovered, while Jeremy Paul remained unresponsive and was pronounced deceased.

"My heart, my heart is hurting. I'm hurt. I'm hurt behind my husband, that's mine," Shingo Paul said.

Paul says she woke this morning to a call from an unfamiliar number.

"The person went on to tell me that my husband was deceased. I was confused. I didn't know if he had been released from jail. I didn't know if he was still in jail," Paul said.

Paul says she confirmed Jeremy Paul's death after speaking with one of his relatives.

"I spoke with the West Baton Rouge Coroner's office. They did identify that they did have the body of Jeremy Paul and that he was getting ready to leave the building to have an autopsy done," she said.

Investigators suspect the incident may be related to a drug overdose, but the official cause of death is pending autopsy results.



"I do feel that the drugs shouldn't be in the facility, however it got there, and however, the other two inmates survived the same drugs that Jeremy took. I would like for them to be investigated as well," Paul said.

Paul says she had a hard time getting information from the sheriff's office about what happened.

"The man got very upset, he started getting erratic, started cursing," Paul said

Paul and Jeremy have been married for around six years, but they've been separated for the last three.

"Regardless of whether we weren't together right now, a month later, a year ago, two years ago, I love you. When you get married, you go through things, things happen, but it's until death do us part, and I'm going to stand behind him 100%," Paul said.

An investigation is underway, which includes uncovering how drugs may have been smuggled into the jail.