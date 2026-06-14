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The Louisiana Mobilization Collective , along with several organizations, hosts voting rally outside the Governor's Mansion
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Mobilization Collective and Indivisible Baton Rouge hosted a voting rally outside the Governor's Mansion on Sunday afternoon.
"It's an opportunity to use your voice and use it in a powerful way," said community advocate and volunteer Kaitlyn Joshua. "It's an opportunity for you to put forward who you want to represent you. If it's an issue area, how you want that issue to play out in politics."
The event sponsored by Indivisible Baton Rouge also featured a voter registration drive.
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Important Election dates:
June 23 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot for Election Day
June 26 is the deadline to return your absentee ballot for Election Day
June 27 is Election Day, polls open from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Learn more about early voting, which started Friday, here.
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