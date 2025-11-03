West Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to shed fire on Nolan David Road

PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a shed fire on Nolan David Road on Monday, according to West Baton Rouge Fire Chief H. Butch Browning.

According to the fire department, the shed contained batteries and propane bottles, which fueled the flames.

There were no reported injuries, and the main house on the property was unaffected.

It is not currently known what caused the fire.