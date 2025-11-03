53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

West Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to shed fire on Nolan David Road

2 hours 4 minutes 48 seconds ago Monday, November 03 2025 Nov 3, 2025 November 03, 2025 5:30 PM November 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a shed fire on Nolan David Road on Monday, according to West Baton Rouge Fire Chief H. Butch Browning. 

According to the fire department, the shed contained batteries and propane bottles, which fueled the flames. 

There were no reported injuries, and the main house on the property was unaffected. 

It is not currently known what caused the fire.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days