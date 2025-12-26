62°
West Baton Rouge Fire crew extinguishes electrical fire

ERWINVILLE - A West Baton Rouge Fire crew extinguished an electrical fire at an Erwinville gas station Thursday evening. 

WBR Fire said Juneau's Cajun Meats was closed when the fire was reported. 

Firefighters found smoke in the building and determined it was an electrical fire, which was quickly extinguished. 

